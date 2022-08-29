IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $320.73 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $320.73 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00157359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

