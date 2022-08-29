iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Position Trimmed by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.29. 68,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

