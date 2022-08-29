iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $123,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $10.59 on Monday, reaching $287.98. 1,575,733 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day moving average of $303.39.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

