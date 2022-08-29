iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENZL stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

