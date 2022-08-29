iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $406.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.93 and its 200-day moving average is $416.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.