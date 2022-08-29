iShares S&P 500 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average daily volume of 2,063 call options.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.60. 109,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

