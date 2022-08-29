iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $80,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,764. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

