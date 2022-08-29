J Christopher Lewis Sells 16,800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,788. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

