Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$36.54. 58,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.10. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

