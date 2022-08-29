Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $457.38.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
