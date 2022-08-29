Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $176,508.19 and $29,576.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

