JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.35. 309,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,448,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

