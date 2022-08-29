Jeffrey Ishmael Purchases 11,275 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael bought 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,435 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,087.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $8,168.53.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,034.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,125.00.

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 56,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,593. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

