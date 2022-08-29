John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $93,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Shares of BTO stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

