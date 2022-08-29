John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 5,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 209,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered John Wiley & Sons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

