Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

