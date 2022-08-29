JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $403,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The company has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.