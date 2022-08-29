JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,111 ($25.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,068.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,668.72. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19).

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

About Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.