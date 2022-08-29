JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

