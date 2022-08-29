JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,293. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

