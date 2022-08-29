Karbo Market Capitalization Tops $394,233.66 (KRB)

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $394,233.66 and $528.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00746570 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,504,364 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karbo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

