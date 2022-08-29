Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $190.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. Kardex has a 12 month low of $152.05 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Get Kardex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.