Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$214.30 Average PT from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$214.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50. Insiders have sold 11,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,326 over the last quarter.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS stock opened at C$155.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$150.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.71. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.76. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.0445409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

