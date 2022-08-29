King DAG (KDAG) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $12,892.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.