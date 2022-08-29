Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569,586 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises about 10.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 5.93% of Kinross Gold worth $451,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 202,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 648,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,685,047. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

