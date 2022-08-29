KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Up 58.9% in August

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KINS Technology Group Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINZW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

