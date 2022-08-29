KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KludeIn I Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $681,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 611,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

INKA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

KludeIn I Acquisition Company Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

