Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RDSMY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,374. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Koninklijke DSM

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

