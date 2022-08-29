Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of RDSMY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,374. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.