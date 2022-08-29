KStarCoin (KSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1.79 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KStarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

KStarCoin Coin Profile

KStarCoin (KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

