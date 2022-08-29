Kulupu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $161,198.00 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Kulupu has a total market capitalization of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kulupu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Kulupu

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kulupu’s official website is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

