Kurt W. Loring Sells 7,146 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,486. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

