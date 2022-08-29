Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0022 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 113.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $21,125.32 and approximately $30.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015072 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

