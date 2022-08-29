Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.0210

Kylin (KYL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $160,192.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kylin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

