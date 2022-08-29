LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of LPL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 245,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,240. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
