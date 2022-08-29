LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

LG Display Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LPL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 245,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,240. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.