Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.16

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $1,437,160.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

