Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.7 %

Life & Banc Split stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.06. 109,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,595. Life & Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

