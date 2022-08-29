Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $144,204.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00273079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

