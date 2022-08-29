Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,076 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

