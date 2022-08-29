Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Trading Down 6.0 %

About Lilium

NASDAQ LILM opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

