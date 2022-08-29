Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,591 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

INN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,282. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.