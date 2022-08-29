Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $361.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

