Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Hits $530,192.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004689 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $77.26 million and $530,192.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,437,693 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
