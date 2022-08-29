Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Hits $530,192.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004689 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $77.26 million and $530,192.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,437,693 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

