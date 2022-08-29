LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $64.84

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.84, but opened at $62.46. LivaNova shares last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.