Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Diane Beth Glossman Acquires 2,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.37. 258,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,912. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

