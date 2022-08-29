Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 16,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

