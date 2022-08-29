Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 10,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,444. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

