Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.67. 28,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,675. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

