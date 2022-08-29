Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $5,191,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,115. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

