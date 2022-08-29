Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

