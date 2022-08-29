Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 5,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.50. 17,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

